COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Allegany County Monday, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of Bedford Road northeast of Cumberland.

The state fire marshal’s office said a woman who lived in the home and the victim’s daughter learned about the fire. The woman tried to put out the fire after seeing heavy smoke coming from the man’s bedroom but the smoke was too overpowering, forcing her to evacuate.

Firefighters weren’t able to get into the home to rescue the man due to the amount of fire, officials said.

The man’s identity and the cause of his death will be confirmed by a medical examiner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though the fire marshal’s office said smoking while on oxygen can’t be ruled out. The fire started in the man’s bedroom.

