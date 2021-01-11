ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Allegany County Monday, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The two-alarm fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of Bedford Road northeast of Cumberland.
FFs & Deputy State Fire Marshals are clearing the scene. An adult elderly male has been confirmed as the victim. His identity and causes of death will be confirmed by the ME Office. The origin of the fire was the victims bedroom. Cause remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/f0txlXVgn5
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) January 11, 2021
The state fire marshal’s office said a woman who lived in the home and the victim’s daughter learned about the fire. The woman tried to put out the fire after seeing heavy smoke coming from the man’s bedroom but the smoke was too overpowering, forcing her to evacuate.
Firefighters weren’t able to get into the home to rescue the man due to the amount of fire, officials said.
The man’s identity and the cause of his death will be confirmed by a medical examiner.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though the fire marshal’s office said smoking while on oxygen can’t be ruled out. The fire started in the man’s bedroom.