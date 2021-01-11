Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead and two others are injured after a crash late Sunday night in Baltimore County.
Police responded to Wilkens Avenue and I-695 at around 9:30 p.m. They learned a 2018 Kia Optima was driving on Wilkens Avenue toward I-695.
At the same time, a 2019 Toyota Highlander was making a left turn from Wilkens Avenue onto the I-695 ramp. The Kia did not stop at a red traffic light and struck the Toyota on its side, then hit a pole.
The passenger of the Kia, Matthew Jacob Grosscup, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Kia and driver of the Toyota both were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
