OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s National Blood Donor Month, and if you’re looking for a way to help during the pandemic, now’s your chance.
The Ocean City Blood Drive will be held for three days for the first time in its 22-year history.
It will be at the Convention Center starting next Tuesday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be open Wednesday, January 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, January 21 from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
You will need to wear a mask and social distance.
“Every January for decades the Ocean City blood drive has helped us rebuild the blood supply after the holidays,” BBD Director Donor Recruitment Marie Forrestal said. “The drive this year is even more important as COVID-19 has devastated the blood supply. We are looking forward to seeing donors of all ages at the blood drive. It truly has always been such a community bonded event which we have expanded to three days for social distancing as we follow all CDC guidelines.”
Organizers said this drive is more important than ever because the pandemic has devastated the blood supply.
You can sign up here.