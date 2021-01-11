Roughly 6,700 Fans Will Be Able To Watch Saturday's Ravens-Bills Game In PersonAround 6,700 fans will be able to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday in New York, the Bills said Monday.

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Won't Accept Presidential Medal Of FreedomNew England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from outgoing President Donald Trump as planned, according to a report from ESPN.

Jackson, Ravens Ready To Build On Noteworthy Playoff VictoryLamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens put on another display of resilience in Tennessee, opening the playoffs by coming from behind to beat the Titans.

'They Could Definitely Hear Us': Ravens Fans Make Themselves Known In Nashville As Team Beats TitansBaltimore is moving on! The first round is over and Ravens fans are back in town after seeing Lamar Jackson's first playoff win.