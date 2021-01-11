WASHINGTON (WJZ) — New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from outgoing President Donald Trump as planned.
Belichick, an Annapolis native, announced Monday he would not get the award, citing “the tragic events of last week.”
“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” Belichick said in a statement, CBS Boston reported. “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.”
Earlier Monday, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern told CNN “to accept it is disgraceful,” CBS Boston reported.
