WASHINGTON (WJZ) — An SUV stolen with two children inside in Washington, D.C. Monday evening has been recovered and the children are in good health, police said.
The district’s police department tweeted the black 2020 Toyota RAV4 with Maryland tag 3DY5327 was taken from the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW just before 7:30 p.m.
*Update* The stolen vehicle and both children were located in the 800 block of Allison Street, NW. The children appear to be in good health. Thanks for your help!
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 12, 2021
Two children, ages four and two, were inside.
Police said the children and vehicle were found in the 800 block of Allison Street NW.
Police did not immediately say if any arrests have been made.
