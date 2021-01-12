WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has been named the lead manager of the second impeachment trial of outgoing President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced Tuesday.
Raskin is one of nine representatives Pelosi named as impeachment managers. The others include:
- Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.);
- Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.);
- Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas);
- Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.);
- Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.);
- Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands)
- Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); and
- Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Penn.).
The latest impeachment effort comes days after a group of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol. The ensuing riot left five people, including a police officer, dead and lead to dozens of arrests.
Ahead of a visit to Texas Tuesday, his first public appearance since the riots, Trump said the latest impeachment is “causing tremendous anger,” CBS News reported.