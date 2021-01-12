ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said he will attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“It will be my honor to attend the inaugural ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol on behalf of the people of Maryland,” Gov. Hogan said.

Security will be beefed up for the festivities as well, with a Maryland National Guard response of 1,000 members in DC.

He said they are discussing securing the entire city, not just the Capitol itself during the week including lockdowns and shutdowns of the Metro.

Back at home in Maryland, they are working to secure the Statehouse as well.

“We’re not sure what we may or may not see but we’re going to be a lot better prepared than they were in Washington last Wednesday,” the governor added.

He strongly advised that no one come to the Statehouse in Annapolis armed, and while they do have “hundreds of death threats” and that “crazy people on social media has ramped up dramatically,” he is not concerned.

The Maryland Capitol Police will be working with the Maryland State Police and other law agencies to keep up efforts around the Annapolis Government campus with new and enhanced efforts. They’ll be increasing identification procedures for building entry, limiting proximity access to all General Services’ building and additional police officers.

“We’re gonna keep doing our job and try to keep everybody else safe,” he said.

He said he feels safe going to the Capitol, citing the executive protection detail and other law enforcement agencies in the city.

At this time there are no credible detailed threats, citing disinformation all over the internet.

“There are groups that are posting things about we’re going to have armed assaults on all 50 state capitols. They’re trying to create confusion, I’m sure some people may show up to protest,” Hogan said.