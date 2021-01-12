SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a Laurel man Monday night after he allegedly killed a 28-year-old man from Odenton.
Police responded to the 8300 block of Flintlock Court at around 7:57 p.m. for a report of a “sick/injured” man. They found the man– Deontae Tyree Swingler–lying on the sidewalk with apparent trauma and began giving him aid. Fire personnel also responded and gave medical aid but the man died from his injuries.
A witness told police the suspect who assaulted Swingler was in a car getting ready to leave. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, Archie Sylvester Bowland III, a 38-year-old man from Laurel.
They learned Swingler was in the area for a friend’s birthday when an altercation occurred, during which Swingler was struck with an object.
After issuing a search warrant, police found a bloody weapon, Swingler’s wallet and suspect clothing in Bowland’s car.
He is charged with first and second-degree murder. Police say this was targeted and not a random act of violence.