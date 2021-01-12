COVID IN MD:Over 2K New Cases, Highest Deaths Since May
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in the murder of two women in late December 2020 in west Baltimore.

The women, 36-year-old Sherril Armstead and 41-year-old Natalie Wright were killed in the 1200 block of West Pratt Street on December 21.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a black Orioles ball cap, black zip up “Polo” hoodie, black jeans and boots and was armed with an unknown caliber handgun.

Baltimore police released pictures of the suspect Tuesday.

Any unit with information in reference to this suspect please contact Det. J. Min or F. Jenkins at the Homicide Section.

