ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer has been suspended with pay as the county’s police department investigates a use-of-force incident involving them, the department said Wednesday evening.
In a statement, the department said Chief Amal Awad learned of the incident on Wednesday.
“On January 13, 2021, information was brought to the attention of Chief Amal Awad by a member of the department regarding an incident involving a use of force by a member of the Anne Arundel County Police Department,” the statement reads. “Upon reviewing the information regarding the use of force, Chief Awad immediately initiated an internal affairs investigation and suspended the officer with pay.”
The department did not release further details, calling the investigation a “personnel matter.”
