(CBS SF) – A man photographed sitting in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters now faces 11 years in prison, after a weapons charge was filed.

Richard Barnett of Arkansas made his first court appearance in federal court on Tuesday after he turned himself into authorities last week, CBS affiliate KFSM reports. Barnett faces a new charge of unlawfully carrying a lethal weapon in a restricted area, which has a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said that Barnett allegedly carried a stun gun during the January 6 attack, where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Five people died during the siege, including a Capitol police officer.

A picture of Barnett where he was casually sitting in the office of Pelosi (D-San Francisco), his boots propped up on her desk, was one of many images from the riot that went viral.

Previously, Barnett faced charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of public money, property or records, charges which carry penalties of up to a year-and-a-half in prison and more than $100,000 in fines.

“The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the Speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” said acting Attorney General of the United States Jeffrey A. Rosen in a release issued by the Justice Department. “Those who are proven to have committed criminal acts during the storming of the Capitol will face justice.”

Pelosi has called the rioters’ actions “acts of sedition and acts of cowardice” and pledged that those who stormed the Capitol would be held accountable.

Barnett’s next court appearance is a bond hearing set for Friday.