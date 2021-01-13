Hi Everyone!

Again, and believe me this never gets old, again we have a clear and calm start to the day. Again we have a sunny and calm afternoon. But today we, as has been discussed this week, move into the very low 50’s. (50° as the high to be exact, though some car thermometers will see 52 or so.) Last night, with those clear skies heavy dusk did not set in until about 5:10 and this morning I just noticed, as we left the air at 7 AM, how bright it is now. We have added a whole bunch of sunlight, relatively speaking, to the overall day.

Clearly our Winter weather will get more complicated, and these blogs will get longer and more detailed. But for now, weather wise, and blog wise, less is very much more. We’ll take it.

MB!