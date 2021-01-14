BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, they’ll be playing against a Maryland native they had the opportunity to draft for themselves.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a Gaithersburg native, was traded to the Bills from the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020. He played college football at the University of Maryland before being drafted and playing five seasons in Minnesota.
Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about Diggs Thursday and whether teams passed up an opportunity by letting him make it to the fifth round before being drafted in 2015.
“We just missed on him too,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Obviously we could have drafted him up until that point and we didn’t. I don’t remember the exact details of it but unfortunately that’s one that got away.”
Harbaugh went on to call the 27-year-old a great player and great guy who could be a factor when the two teams go head to head.
“He’s a guy we have to keep a good eye on,” he said.