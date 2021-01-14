MINNEAPOLIS (WJZ) — Women’s clothing retailer Christopher & Banks filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday and plans to close “a significant portion, if not all” of its stores, the company said.
The retailer has several stores in Maryland, including at the Harford Mall in Bel Air, TownMall of Westminster in Carroll County and the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick. It’s unclear if any of those locations would stay open if any stores do.
In a news release, the company said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process and is in “active discussions” with potential buyers for its online presence.
As of Wednesday, the Minneapolis-based clothing company had 449 stores across 44 states.