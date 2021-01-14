BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looks like the Ravens might have a new song on their playlist to hype them up ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Bills.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team was playing some music from rapper Mike Jones at practice.

Coach said the squad was bumping some Mike Jones in practice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1FlLTpRlZy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 14, 2021

The Houston-based rapper, known for 2005 hits “Still Tippin” and “Back Then,” heard Lamar Jackson shouted him out in a press conference earlier this week and shared a new song “Stay on the Grind” that could get the team through the playoff games.

“Tell coach I got em,” Jones tweeted.

@Ravens https://t.co/Th8sbArKCJ A Soundtrack For the Mindset for the Team for the Big Game This week! Tell coach I got em!! 🚊 — WHO? MIKE JONES (@Mr_Mike_Jones) January 14, 2021

During a press conference Tuesday, a USA Today reporter named Mike Jones was trying to ask Jackson a question, but when the Ravens quarterback heard his name, he chuckled and said, “Mike Jones! Mike Jones! That’s Lit!”

He was referring to the rapper who has a hook in his songs that goes, “Who? Mike Jones.”

Coach Harbaugh admitted the players talk about Jones. But he didn’t know who he was. “I gotta get a Mike Jones album or something. I gotta see what this guy Mike Jones is about,” Harbaugh said. “He seems like he’s popular.”

It’s true. After Lamar mentioned him in Tuesday’s press conference, Mike Jones was trending. Jackson said he listened to Jones’ rap Flossin’ a lot growing up.

Last night of my 30s and I’m trending on Twitter thanks to an MVP QB @Lj_era8 and 2005 rapper @Mr_Mike_Jones 😂😂 Pretty sure it’s all downhill from here. 😭🤣🤣 — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) January 12, 2021

As for the reporter, he said after trending on Twitter, he’s “pretty sure it’s all downhill from here.”