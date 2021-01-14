COVID IN MD:State Moving To Phase 1B Of Vaccination Plan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looks like the Ravens might have a new song on their playlist to hype them up ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Bills.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team was playing some music from rapper Mike Jones at practice.

The Houston-based rapper, known for 2005 hits “Still Tippin” and “Back Then,” heard Lamar Jackson shouted him out in a press conference earlier this week and shared a new song “Stay on the Grind” that could get the team through the playoff games.

“Tell coach I got em,” Jones tweeted.

During a press conference Tuesday, a USA Today reporter named Mike Jones was trying to ask Jackson a question, but when the Ravens quarterback heard his name, he chuckled and said, “Mike Jones! Mike Jones! That’s Lit!”

He was referring to the rapper who has a hook in his songs that goes, “Who? Mike Jones.”

PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 16: Rapper Mike Jones attends Music and Entertainment Conference at Double Tree Hotel on March 16, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Coach Harbaugh admitted the players talk about Jones. But he didn’t know who he was. “I gotta get a Mike Jones album or something. I gotta see what this guy Mike Jones is about,” Harbaugh said. “He seems like he’s popular.”

It’s true. After Lamar mentioned him in Tuesday’s press conference, Mike Jones was trending. Jackson said he listened to Jones’ rap Flossin’ a lot growing up.

As for the reporter, he said after trending on Twitter, he’s “pretty sure it’s all downhill from here.”