BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twenty-six Baltimore Police officers will be headed to Washington DC next week to help with security around Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the group of officers — one captain, one lieutenant, six sergeants and 18 officers — will be on parade assignment on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Harrison said it would be “very low impact” and that they provided the number of officers as requested by DC officials.
As for the city, Harrison said they will be ready should any demonstrations happen locally.
“We have protocols in place and we’ve adjusted manpower to make sure that we have sufficient coverage and make sure all the buildings are safe,” Harrison said.
The police commissioner said they also sent officers to help during President Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago.