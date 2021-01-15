ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — The state of Maryland is allocating $30 million in emergency relief for music and entertainment venues, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.
The aid is for venues that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of more than $700 million in emergency economic relief provided by the state.
The relief has been set aside for more than 90 live music and performance venues, entertainment promoters and independently-owned local movie theaters, whose operations have been impacted. Among them are the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Royal Farms Arena, the Hippodrome and the Merriweather Post Pavilion.
The administration says the relief will help preserve more than 800 jobs.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)