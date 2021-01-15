MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Mount Airy man faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, after police said he shot out the windshield of a police vehicle as officers tried to serve a search warrant.
The Howard County Police Department said officers were going to the home of Karl Tomanek, a suspect in an April burglary, on Thursday. As they arrived, Tomanek fired two shots at a police vehicle.
Bulletproof glass protected the officer behind the wheel. Police said officers did not return fire but immediately arrested Tomanek.
No one was injured.
“Our community almost lost an officer yesterday,” Police Chief Lisa Myers said in a news release. “If not for the protection of the armored vehicle, this event would have ended very differently. After taking fire, these officers were able to resolve this very dangerous situation without injury, thanks to their outstanding training and judgement, as well as the critical equipment that saved their lives.”
Police said officers found multiple guns that Tomanek was prohibited from having as well as evidence linking him to the April burglary in which $25,000 worth of items were taken.
Tomanek is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. He may face additional charges.