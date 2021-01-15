ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens defense faces a playoff test in trying to contain one of the top passing teams in the NFL: Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and his top-target, Stefon Diggs.
The Ravens defensive secondary features a cast of characters that can get the job done.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is the best of the bunch. The $100 million man with skill and style, the shades and cowboy hat after the playoff win in Tennessee says it all.
Fellow corner Marcus Peters says a lot, out loud and often times heated, he plays with passion, sometimes to the point of drawing penalties.
“We have a great relationship,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “I like him and I love him. I just really think he’s genuine, he’s as authentic as it gets. That’s what you appreciate about anybody, especially someone like Marcus.”
But even the hardcore, old-school coach can appreciate what Peters delivers.
Then, there’s safety Chuck Clark. The opposite of Peters, Cark doesn’t say much at all. He’s soft-spoken, but hard-hitting. A quiet leader who does his job in an understated, but impactful way.
“He’s very even and steady in terms of the outward display,” Harbaugh said. “Yet inside, he’s very motivated, he’s on fire.”