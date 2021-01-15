PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Set To Take On Bills In AFC Divisional Round
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens defense faces a playoff test in trying to contain one of the top passing teams in the NFL: Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and his top-target, Stefon Diggs.

The Ravens defensive secondary features a cast of characters that can get the job done.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is the best of the bunch. The $100 million man with skill and style, the shades and cowboy hat after the playoff win in Tennessee says it all.

Fellow corner Marcus Peters says a lot, out loud and often times heated, he plays with passion, sometimes to the point of drawing penalties.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #24 and teammate Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens react after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

“We have a great relationship,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “I like him and I love him. I just really think he’s genuine, he’s as authentic as it gets. That’s what you appreciate about anybody, especially someone like Marcus.”

But even the hardcore, old-school coach can appreciate what Peters delivers.

Then, there’s safety Chuck Clark. The opposite of Peters, Cark doesn’t say much at all. He’s soft-spoken, but hard-hitting. A quiet leader who does his job in an understated, but impactful way.

“He’s very even and steady in terms of the outward display,” Harbaugh said. “Yet inside, he’s very motivated, he’s on fire.”

CBS Baltimore Staff