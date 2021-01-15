ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — How do you build a team: draft, free agency and trades.
Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta has used all three avenues to build this year’s team, seen especially in the construction of the defensive line that came up big in the Wild Card win against the Titans.
Brandon Williams is the foundation of the Ravens defensive line. Drafted eight years ago, he’s long been a solid and constant presence.
This year, he got solid help: Calais Campbell, acquired in a trade from Jacksonville, and Derek Wolfe, signed as a free agent from Denver.
The trio was apart for most of the year because of injuries and illness, coming together at the right time, the post-season.
“I love those guys …we play hard,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe played in a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, while Campbell played in one with the Arizona Cardinals. Now Ravens, they could be key contributors to another Super Bowl run.