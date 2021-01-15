PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Set To Take On Bills In AFC Divisional Round
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Eric Decosta, Local TV, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — How do you build a team: draft, free agency and trades.

Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta has used all three avenues to build this year’s team, seen especially in the construction of the defensive line that came up big in the Wild Card win against the Titans.

Brandon Williams is the foundation of the Ravens defensive line. Drafted eight years ago, he’s long been a solid and constant presence.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 08: Calais Campbell #93 of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to teammates prior to taking on the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This year, he got solid help: Calais Campbell, acquired in a trade from Jacksonville, and Derek Wolfe, signed as a free agent from Denver.

The trio was apart for most of the year because of injuries and illness, coming together at the right time, the post-season.

“I love those guys …we play hard,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe played in a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, while Campbell played in one with the Arizona Cardinals. Now Ravens, they could be key contributors to another Super Bowl run.

