PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Set To Take On Bills In AFC Divisional Round
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Mark Andrews, Maryland News, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens playoff run is the continuation of their “COVID-comeback”.

The team was hit hard Thanksgiving week. More than 20 players were in quarantine as the Ravens lost their third straight game.

But, their COVID recovery followed, and they haven’t lost since.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 14: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens brushes away a tackle attempt by Andrew Sendejo #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Owings Mills facility was closed, players were stuck at home having to work out on their own and several starters were unavailable to play.

Their only interaction was the internet, but the Ravens came out of it together, healthier in mind and body, winners of their last six.

“We have done a great job of staying close …and I’m excited,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said.

In addition to the impact of the pandemic, there are injuries, like the loss of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley mid-way through the season.

The Ravens have overcome plenty. Most successful teams have stories to tell about rallying from adversity, as was the case the last time they won a Super Bowl.

