ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens playoff run is the continuation of their “COVID-comeback”.
The team was hit hard Thanksgiving week. More than 20 players were in quarantine as the Ravens lost their third straight game.
But, their COVID recovery followed, and they haven’t lost since.
The Owings Mills facility was closed, players were stuck at home having to work out on their own and several starters were unavailable to play.
Their only interaction was the internet, but the Ravens came out of it together, healthier in mind and body, winners of their last six.
“We have done a great job of staying close …and I’m excited,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said.
In addition to the impact of the pandemic, there are injuries, like the loss of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley mid-way through the season.
The Ravens have overcome plenty. Most successful teams have stories to tell about rallying from adversity, as was the case the last time they won a Super Bowl.