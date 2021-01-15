ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Ravens may be in western New York, but the team’s spirit is still in Maryland.
Fans were out early in Old Ellicott City for a rally on Purple Friday.
Winners of six straight after a rocky midseason, the Ravens aren’t done yet, and neither is the team from the Ellicott City Partnership.
Angela Tersiguel and Pam Long are the organizers.
“It’s really fun to be able to have the opportunity to give back to the community at any level, and this is just a great way to be able to do that,” Tersiguel said.
Decals and balloons set the stage for Baltimore pride. Like the team on the field, the town has stayed together with unity.
“It keeps the good coming up. There was so much sadness going on lately and this is good. This is positive,” one Ravens fan said.