ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is the focal point of the Ravens offense, he does it all, and they’re not a Super Bowl contender without him.
Yet Jackson is the first to recognize it takes an entire team to have success which was elusive for the Ravens offense until the final month of the season.
The Ravens had to finish the regular season with five-straight wins to make the playoffs, and Jackson had to recover from covid and inconsistent play for that to happen.
That five-game winning streak led to a playoff win in Tennessee against the Titans, the first for Jackson.
“At the beginning of the season, I was conservative a lot,” Jackson said. “[Now] I take advantage of what the defense gives me. That’s pretty much the biggest thing.”
Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins raised his profile late in the season as he became the team’s No. 1 option out of the backfield. He set a team record for most touchdowns by a rookie.
“I take so much pride in that,” Dobbins said.