ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday is the Ravens next step on the playoff path, and it marks another big matchup for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Still young and developing, Jackson, 24, leads the Ravens into Buffalo after a victory against the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round.
Jackson said he ignores the critics, but no doubt, he’s aware of them.
Critics said his playoff defeats the previous two years proved he wasn’t yet validated as a star quarterback.
But if that’s the case, Jackson is now valid, not that he or his teammates thought that’s what it took for them to believe.
It’s been a process. Winning a playoff game is part of growth and Jackson has become more vocal in leading the way, volunteering to speak to the team the night before they played the Titans.
“I just wanted my guys to get the message that we’re just focusing and we’re all going to do our jobs,” Jackson said.