CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole an ambulance in Dorchester County Friday night.
Maryland State Police was notified by Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services that one of their ambulances was stolen from outside the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center around 8:10 p.m.
Troopers found the stolen ambulance traveling west on Route 50 in Cambridge. The suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Augustus Reddit, turned on the ambulance’s emergency siren to move vehicles out of the way.
When Redditt lost control of the ambulance in the 5100 block of Ocean Gateway near Tarbutton Mill Road, he was taken into custody. The ambulance rolled before coming to a rest. No one else was injured.
Redditt is charged with vehicle theft, driving under the influence, drug possession and related traffic offenses.
Redditt was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment of his injuries. Redditt was released from the hospital and transported to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack for processing.