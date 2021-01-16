BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist after a shooting occurred Friday night, according to Baltimore City Police.
At around 9:05 p.m., officers were sent to the 3500 block of East Lombard Street to investigate reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found at 31 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist.
Medical personnel were summoned and the man was transported to a local hospital.
Southeast District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.