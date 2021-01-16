ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — Justin Tucker missed a field goal on the Ravens’ opening drive of Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, and fans are blaming announcer Al Michaels for jinxing him.

The Ravens conducted a 12-play, 61-yard drive to start the game, but were stopped on third and long.

That’s when the Ravens called upon Tucker to try to score the games’ first points.

“Here is Tucker, he almost never misses,” Michaels said.

Tucker’s kick, however, hit off the left upright and bounced out, prompting fans to jump on Michael’s.

Al Michaels “Justin Tucker never misses”. Field goal is up and No Good! Announcers always jinxing field goal kickers #DivisionalRound #BUFvsBAL pic.twitter.com/xP0nuChLfr — Mario Millan (@papoocho51) January 17, 2021

Al Michaels with the ultimate broadcaster jinx right there. Justin Tucker misses the FG with a single doink. #BALvsBUF #NFLPlayoffs — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) January 17, 2021

Knew he was missing right after Al Michaels said “he almost never misses” — mike kissinger (@MK_239) January 17, 2021

Me, after Al Michaels saying Tucker almost never misses: "He's going to miss." — Paul Brenon (@pmbrenon) January 17, 2021