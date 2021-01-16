PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Face Bills In AFC Divisional Playoff
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — Justin Tucker missed a field goal on the Ravens’ opening drive of Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, and fans are blaming announcer Al Michaels for jinxing him.

The Ravens conducted a 12-play, 61-yard drive to start the game, but were stopped on third and long.

That’s when the Ravens called upon Tucker to try to score the games’ first points.

“Here is Tucker, he almost never misses,” Michaels said.

Tucker’s kick, however, hit off the left upright and bounced out, prompting fans to jump on Michael’s.

