By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $15,000 on Saturday for taunting during the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round last week, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero was the first to report. He said the discipline was for “physical actions directed at the Titans bench” by Peters.

In Sunday’s win over the Titans, Peters sealed the deal by intercepting Ryan Tannehill with less than two minutes left in the game.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 10: Cornerback Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates after his interception during their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After the play, Peters and 15 other Ravens defenders danced and stomped on the Titans logo and screamed toward their sideline.

No one else was fined, according to Pelissero.

This incident comes two months after the Titans gathered on the Ravens logo during a regular-season bout.

After being introduced before kickoff, the Titans all ran from the tunnel to the Ravens’ logo.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh walked out and had words with Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, who had to be separated by referees.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel then pulled his players to the sideline and spoke to Harbaugh.

The Ravens lost to the Titans that week 30-24.

