OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — A food pantry in Owings Mills is stepping up to help out the community in the new year.
Sunday was a busy day at Uproar Church as folks showed up for the weekly drive-thru food pantry.
The event is continuing in 2021 but is switching from Saturdays to Sundays.
People picked up all kinds of food and groceries. Organizers said the event was especially important during the pandemic.
If you missed out on the event today, don’t worry. The food pantry will be open 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.