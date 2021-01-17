PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Fall To Bills In AFC Divisional Round
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMNCIS
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, food pantry, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Owings Mills, Talkers

OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — A food pantry in Owings Mills is stepping up to help out the community in the new year.

Sunday was a busy day at Uproar Church as folks showed up for the weekly drive-thru food pantry.

The event is continuing in 2021 but is switching from Saturdays to Sundays.

People picked up all kinds of food and groceries. Organizers said the event was especially important during the pandemic.

If you missed out on the event today, don’t worry. The food pantry will be open 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.

CBS Baltimore Staff