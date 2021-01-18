BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University is warning of an e-mail scam that’s targeting staff and faculty members.

Campus security and Baltimore Police are investigating after emails from an unknown source and claiming to be university department heads or deans saying they are in an important meeting and then are requesting a cell phone number.

A text message is then sent to the cell phone instructing the person to buy gift cards from a local store. Then once the gift cards are purchased, they are being asked to send a picture of the code on the back of the card back via text.

“The originating email address attempts to indicate that it is an official Johns Hopkins account and may include the name of a university faculty member,” JHU said in an alert. ” If you receive an such email, do not respond.”

They are asking anyone who receives an email or text to contact Johns Hopkins University Campus Safety and Security Investigations at 410-516-4600.

“The university would never ask faculty and staff to conduct any of these actions. Never provide any identifying or personal information to an unconfirmed source,” JHU warns.

If you find yourself a victim of any these or any other fraudulent activities please contact the Baltimore Police and/or Campus Safety and Security at 410-516-7777. For more information tips, please visit Campus Safety and Security website at http://security.jhu.edu/crime-prevention-tips/index.html.