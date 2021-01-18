ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A number of Maryland colleges and universities could get millions of dollars for capital projects and economic development, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Monday.
The $34 million in funding comes from bond payments the state got from a July 2020 bond sale. It will become available once the Fiscal Year 2022 budget is passed, officials said.
Of the total, $21.2 million is slated for maintenance projects within the University System of Maryland, while another $6.8 million will go to facility renewal projects at 16 community colleges in the state. Morgan State University and St. Mary’s College of Maryland will get $2 million and $1 million, respectively.
Another $3 million will go toward capital grants for projects from the Department of Housing and Community Development.
“As we continue on our road to recovery, these investments in higher education and economic development are just one more way we can put people to work while providing critical services to Marylanders,” Hogan said in a news release. “We continue to explore every possible avenue to stimulate Maryland’s economy and direct investment to the people and projects that need it most.”