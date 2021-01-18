ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a critically missing 15-year-old girl.
Anastasia Stevens was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday in the unit block of Lewis Drive in Aberdeen. Police said she’s five feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone who knows where she is should call police at 410-272-2121 and press option 1 or message the department on social media.
CRITICALLY MISSING JUVENILE, Anastasia Stevens, 15y/o, last seen 1PM in the unit block of Lewis Drive, Aberdeen. Approx. 5'00", 115 lbs. No clothing description. Please call 410-272-2121, option 1 or DM us if you know her whereabouts. #MISSINGJUVENILE #HARFORDNEWS pic.twitter.com/G9LjukpPPQ
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) January 19, 2021