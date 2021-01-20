WASHINGTON (WJZ) — An 8-year-old boy from Gaithersburg, Maryland who has been making care packages to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, will introduce Justin Timberlake during Wednesday’s primetime TV special “Celebrating America”.
Cavanaugh Bell will introduce Timberlake.
The inauguration Wednesday featured plenty of celebrity faces, many of whom campaigned for President Joe Biden.
Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem, rocking an eye-catching outfit complete with a golden dove holding an olive branch.
Jennifer Lopez sang This Land Is Your Land and America, The Beautiful. Garth Brooks belted out Amazing Grace, pausing to encourage everyone to sing along.
Poet Amanda Gorman also read The Hill We Climb.
The Parade Across America was held virtually and featured popular athletes, celebrities and performers.