MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in an early morning fire in Middle River Wednesday, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cockspur Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a townhouse on the second floor.
#bcofd WORKING FIRE 2100 blk Cockspur Rd #MiddleRiver | FD arrived with smoke showing from residential structure | Injuries reported | PIO enroute. DT0527TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 20, 2021
Officials said three people were living in the home at the time. One person made it out of the house with non-life threatening injuries.
One woman died and another is being treated for burns.
UPDATE #bcofd WORKING FIRE 2100 blk Cockspur Rd #MiddleRiver | CMD advises 1 female suffered fatal injuries in this mornings fire | 1 male being treated for burn injuries at a local hospital | The cause of the fire remains under investigation. DT0527TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 20, 2021
Another person was taken out of neighboring home, but has since returned.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!