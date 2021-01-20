INAUGURATION DAYJoe Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
By Annie Rose Ramos
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in an early morning fire in Middle River Wednesday, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cockspur Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a townhouse on the second floor.

Officials said three people were living in the home at the time. One person made it out of the house with non-life threatening injuries.

One woman died and another is being treated for burns.

 

Another person was taken out of neighboring home, but has since returned.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

