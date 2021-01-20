BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Americans were glued to their TV Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.
WJZ spoke to nearly a dozen people, many of whom said this is a turning point in American history, and that it is important for the country to come together.
“I have hope,” Napri Carroll said. “I have hope.”
Ian Stout said, whether you like it or not, this is the turning of the page in American history and everyone should all work to make a positive change.
“Regardless of what you believe about policy, you know that it would be that the president would do a good job,” Stout said. “I think we would benefit regardless of who we voted for.”
As Americans look ahead, they know what they’re focusing on, and hopeful for Biden’s term in the Oval Office.
“Healthcare, home and school,” Carroll said.
“I don’t want to get locked down again,” Eric Gorski said. “I feel like we did that before. It would hurt the economy too much.”
Keeping peace, moving forward and uniting as one country is what so many people said they truly want.