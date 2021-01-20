WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Rapper Kodak Black was among the 143 President Donald Trump granted clemency to on his last day in office.
Kodak Black, legally known as Bill K. Kapri, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a federal document. He’s served nearly half of his sentence, according to the White House.
Before his conviction, Kodak Black was involved in a number of philanthropic efforts, including providing education resources to students and families of fallen officers and the underprivileged. He also paid for notebook for school kids, gave money and supplies to daycares, fed the hungry and gave families in need Christmas presents. While incarcerated he donated $50,000 to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was among the group of people who asked Trump to commute Black’s sentence.
“Hey [Donald Trump] my friend [Kodak Black] deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to (sic) hard for a paperwork crime,” Jackson tweeted on Jan. 5
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 5, 2021
A number of other people joined including Pastor Darrell Scott and Rabbi Schneur Kaplan as well as Bernie Kerik, Hunter Pollack, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, and Jack Brewer formerly of the National Football League.
A full list of those who were granted clemency can be found on the White House’s website.
