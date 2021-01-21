Baltimore (WJZ)– There has been a jackpot winner in Maryland for the $730 million Powerball.
That ticket was sold in Allegany County and a second-tier winning ticket with the Power Play worth $2 million was sold in Washington County. There is no word on what retailers sold the winning tickets.
Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
The $730 million jackpot is by far the largest prize in Maryland Lottery’s history. Lottery winners in Maryland have the right to remain anonymous.