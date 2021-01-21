ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A bill working its way through the Maryland General Assembly would allow some restaurants, bars and taverns to continue selling alcoholic beverages that could be consumed off-site even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Senate Bill 205/House Bill 12, sponsored by Sen. Shelley Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) and Dels. Courtney Watson (D-Howard County), Carl Jackson (D-Baltimore County) and Ken Kerr (D-Frederick County), would allow restaurants, bars and taverns to sell alcohol in closed containers if it is bought along with prepared food.
A March 19 executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan allowed off-premises delivery and consumption of alcohol amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the order will expire when the COVID-related state of emergency ends.
If approved, the bill would take effect July 1.