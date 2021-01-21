COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a report that Maryland Rep. Andy Harris attempted to bring a gun into the House chamber on Thursday.

“The USCP is investigating the matter,” officials told WJZ.

According to a report by the HuffPost, Harris set off metal detectors while trying to enter the building.

New security measures were put in place following the deadly Capitol riots on January 6.

House members are allowed to carry firearms on Capitol grounds, but not onto the House floor.

WJZ has reached out to Rep. Harris’ office for comment, and at this hour, have not yet heard back from them.

