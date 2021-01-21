WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a report that Maryland Rep. Andy Harris attempted to bring a gun into the House chamber on Thursday.
“The USCP is investigating the matter,” officials told WJZ.
According to a report by the HuffPost, Harris set off metal detectors while trying to enter the building.
New security measures were put in place following the deadly Capitol riots on January 6.
Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage
House members are allowed to carry firearms on Capitol grounds, but not onto the House floor.
WJZ has reached out to Rep. Harris’ office for comment, and at this hour, have not yet heard back from them.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!