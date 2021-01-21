CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old in connection with an assault and armed carjacking of a 42-year-old woman.

Tyrece A. Jones, of the 1100 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill, was charged with armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and the use of a firearm during the commission of an armed carjacking.

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, to a gas station located at 8500 Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Officers found the victim who said she had just finished pumping gas when the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, approached her.

The victim attempted to get inside her vehicle, but the suspect stopped her and began assaulting her. She then attempted to flee on foot, but the suspect pursued her and continued to assault her, police said.

According to police, the suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded her car keys.

The suspect obtained the victim’s car keys and struck her in the upper body with the handgun before stealing the victim’s car and fleeing the area, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Jones is being held without bond.