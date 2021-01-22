WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A coronavirus outbreak was reported at William Winchester Elementary School in Westminster Thursday.
According to a letter that went out to school staff and parents, the Maryland Department of Health defines an outbreak as two positive linked cases.
In a statement to WJZ, Carroll County Public Schools says William Winchester did have a case of COVID-19.
“One person tested positive and had contact with another person who is now positive. Anyone involved as been notified,” CCPS said in an email to WJZ.
The school said its staff has been working to maintain COVID-19 protocols in schools.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!