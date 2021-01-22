SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Salisbury arrested a man and are searching for his brother following a reported domestic incident involving the man’s ex-girlfriend.

Police said the 27-year-old victim went to a home in the 800 block of College Lane around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to get her belongings from her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Abel Yamil Rivera-Alvira.

Rivera-Alvira showed the woman a knife and forced her to perform a sexual act, police said. He then gave what police called an “AK-47 style” rifle to his 23-year-old brother Benjamin.

As the woman fled in her vehicle, she heard Abel tell Benjamin to shoot her as well as two gunshots, police said. She drove away, but Benjamin followed her in another vehicle.

The woman called police, who briefly chased Benjamin in the vehicle he was driving. They later found it abandoned in an alley.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found an American Tactical .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a suppresser, which neither brother was allowed to own or possess.

Abel was arrested at his home and an arrest warrant has been issued for Benjamin.

Abel faces nine charges, including first-degree and second-degree rape and attempted first-degree and attempted second-degree murder. Benjamin is wanted on six charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault and firearm possession with a felony conviction.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.