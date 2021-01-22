PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man faces numerous charges afer police said he sexually assaulted the friend of a child for whom he serves as a guardian while the friend was sleeping over in November.
Scott Louis Williams was taken into custody Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. He is charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors, including a third-degree sex offense and second-degree child abuse.
Police said the victim had spent the night at a friend’s house on the night of November 20. Williams allegedly gave the children alcohol and later went into the room where the victim was sleeping, took photos and then sexually assaulted the victim.
Online court records show Williams is due in court on February 17.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or other possible victims to call them at 410-222-4733 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.