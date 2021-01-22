(CNN/WJZ) — Walmart is rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine in more states, including Maryland, as the Biden administration tries to accelerate distribution.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that several Walmart stores would be helping to vaccinate residents along the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland.

The company has been administering vaccines in recent weeks in some of its locations in New Mexico and Arkansas. Now, Walmart, the largest retailer in the nation, will roll out the vaccine to select stores in New Jersey, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas, as well as in Chicago, and Puerto Rico, a company spokesperson said in an email Friday.

Each state determines which population groups are eligible to receive the vaccine, and the vaccine will only be available to those designated groups at Walmart pharmacies. In Georgia, for example, adults ages 65 and over are currently eligible, but non-healthcare essential workers are not.

“We are going by what the state tells us in terms of priority groups they want our help vaccinating,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

According to Maryland’s coronavirus page, the following Walmarts will administer vaccinations starting Jan. 25.

Address County Phone Number 610 LEGION RD DENTON MD 21629-2040 CAROLINE 410-479-0758 1000 E PULASKI HWY ELKTON MD 21921-6306 CECIL 410-398-1123 2775 DORCHESTER SQ CAMBRIDGE MD 21613-6400 DORCHESTER 410-221-0388 13164 GARRETT HWY OAKLAND MD 21550-1117 GARRETT 301-334-9129 8155 ELLIOTT RD EASTON MD 21601-7131 TALBOT 410-819-0507 2702 N SALISBURY BLVD SALISBURY MD 21801-2143 WICOMICO 410-860-5323 409 N FRUITLAND BLVD SALISBURY MD 21801-7201 WICOMICO 410-341-6208 2700 N SALISBURY BLVD SALISBURY MD 21801-2143 WICOMICO 410-546-1984 2132 OLD SNOW HILL RD POCOMOKE CITY MD 21851-2734 WORCESTER 410-957-9610 1416 OCEAN GTWY BERLIN MD 21811-2549 WORCESTER 410-629-1842

The news, which was first reported by Reuters, comes as President Joe Biden and his administration seek to accelerate vaccine distribution. So far, more than 17 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to the latest CDC data. Biden has announced a goal of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Pharmacies and grocery stores are expected to play a major role in vaccine distribution. The federal government has a partnership program with 19 pharmacy chains, retailers and pharmacy associations across the United States, representing more than 40% of US pharmacy locations.

Walmart said in a blog post Friday that it expects to be able to administer 10 million to 13 million doses per month, “when supply and allocations allow,” across its more than 5,000 pharmacies in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Other chains have also given targets. CVS has said it eventually expects to be able to administer as many as 20 million to 25 million shots per month.

