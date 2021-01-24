COVID IN MD:2.1K More Cases, 28 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is missing from Baltimore County.

Rasheed Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 p.m. He is missing from the 5400 block of Old Court Road.

Police say he is suffering from emotional distress.

He is 6’0 and weighs 180 lbs. He was wearing a gray hoody, black pants and has white bags wrapped around his feet.

If anyone sees him or has any information, police are asking you to call 911.

