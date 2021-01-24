BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With restaurants struggling every day citizens, businesses and even sports figures are rallying together to help save our favorite Baltimore establishments.

Restaurants have faced a lot of obstacles and while they may currently be open, the struggles are ongoing. Some citizens are looking to help, while giving you an avenue to do the same.

Baltimore City restaurants got the green light to reopen Friday but the current restrictions are less than ideal and the damage is already done from the recent closures.

“It’s dramatic, it’s like 80% down from whatever we were doing,” said Kris Ruhling.

Which is why Kris Ruhling, with Great 8 Memorabilia is looking to help.

“All I know is I saw people that were struggling and I wanted to step up and I wanted to save the Baltimore that I love,” Ruhling said.

That led to organize the “SAVE BALTIMORE”- A Baltimore Restaurant Relief Virtual Gala. It’s a three hour event to be held February 6, featuring music and appearances by Baltimore sports icons.

The proceeds will go to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s “Famous Fund” which has raised over $250,000 to help local restaurants.

“I’m not one to point fingers at why these restaurants are closed, it doesn’t matter. The Titanic hit the iceberg, we’re just in out rescue boats trying to save as many of them as possible,” Ruhling said.

Leading up to the gala, a silent auction is being held online featuring some sport memorial items, such as a football signed by both Cal Ripken and Lamar Jackson- the two great 8s of Baltimore.

“It’s pretty remarkable how this city has come together in this time of need,” Ruhling said.

They will also be selling t-shirts that let you pick the restaurant you want to support with the proceeds, it’s just Baltimore doing what they can to save the restaurants they love.

“Hopefully when this whole thing settles, the Baltimore that we love, the restaurants that we love, that they’re still standing in the end,” Ruhling said.

The virtual gala will also be making a $10,000 donation to the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund.