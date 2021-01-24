COVID IN MD:2.1K More Cases, 28 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ABINGDON, MD. (WJZ) — A fire broke out early Saturday morning in Harford County, fire officials said.

The fire was discovered at around 10:07 a.m. in the 400 block of Amelanchier Court in Abingdon. The owners smelled smoke and later saw a fire on the back patio. The fire quickly spread to the outside of the house and upwards toward the roof.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Investigators said winds contributed to the fast-moving fire. The National Weather service said the area experienced wind gusts over 30 mph.

The fire was contained and family and friends are assisting the owners.

No one was injured, and an estimated $200,000 in damages to the structure and its contents.

CBS Baltimore Staff