BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured, one critically, in separate shootings blocks apart in southwest Baltimore Monday night, city police said.
Police said officers were called to a hospital just after 5:50 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they got to the hospital, they found the 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police believe the shooting happened in the 300 block of Yale Avenue.
Hours later, officers responded to a hospital for another report of a walk-in shooting victim. That victim, an adult man, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said that shooting happened in the 600 block of Yale Avenue.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.