MARYLAND WEATHERWhen You Could See Snow, Sleet In Parts Of The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Comcast, DC, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Wi-Fi

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Comcast will equip 29 locations across the DC-Baltimore-Virginia area with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” over the next few weeks.

There will be 15 in Baltimore, 13 in Washington, DC and one in Virginia.

They will give free WiFi inside partner community centers that will be meant to give “thousands of low-income students and families to successfully participate in distance learning, search for employment or access to other essential services,”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted underserved and under resourced communities, with communities of color being disproportionately impacted,” said Gabrielle Webster, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. “Being a Comcast Lift Zone enables us to provide a space in the community where young people can get and stay connected with reliable WiFi and take full advantage of educational resources and programs.”

Lift Zones in Baltimore include:

Lift Zones in the D.C. metro area include:

Several more Baltimore and D.C. metro area Lift Zone locations are currently under consideration, Comcast said, with the goal to have all locations installed in 2021.

“We are proud to partner with community organizations across the Baltimore and D.C. metro areas and equip them with fast WiFi service to provide kids with safe and reliable connectivity to learn, keep up with school and expand their educational opportunities,” said Misty Allen, Vice President of Government Affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We believe that these Lift Zones will provide another choice and make it convenient for students and families to connect at a trusted local nonprofit location.”

CBS Baltimore Staff