WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Comcast will equip 29 locations across the DC-Baltimore-Virginia area with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” over the next few weeks.
There will be 15 in Baltimore, 13 in Washington, DC and one in Virginia.
They will give free WiFi inside partner community centers that will be meant to give “thousands of low-income students and families to successfully participate in distance learning, search for employment or access to other essential services,”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted underserved and under resourced communities, with communities of color being disproportionately impacted,” said Gabrielle Webster, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. “Being a Comcast Lift Zone enables us to provide a space in the community where young people can get and stay connected with reliable WiFi and take full advantage of educational resources and programs.”
Lift Zones in Baltimore include:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore – Brooklyn O’Malley
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore – O’Donnell Heights
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore – Webster M. Kendricks
- Boys &Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore – Westport Homes
- Carroll F. Cook Recreation Center
- Y After-School Enrichment at Goodnow
- Greenmount West Community Center
- Harvey Johnson Community Center (Union Baptist Church)
- Herring Run Recreation Center
- Langston Hughes Community, Business and Resource Center (Park Heights)
- Mora Crossman Recreation Center
- North Harford Recreation Center (E-Sports Facility)
- Oliver Recreation Center
- The Club at Collington Square
- The Weinberg Y in Waverly
Lift Zones in the D.C. metro area include:
- Boys & Girls Club – Dunbar Alexandria Olympic Club
- Boys & Girls Club – FBR @ THEARC (Clubhouse 720)
- Boys & Girls Club – George Ferris (Clubhouse 6)
- Boys & Girls Club – Richard England (Clubhouse 14)
- Byte Back
- DC Dream Center
- Faunteroy Community Enrichment Center
- Housing Up – Washington DC Shelter – Family Shelter 1
- Housing Up – Washington DC Shelter – Family Shelter 2
- Housing Up – Washington DC Shelter – Family Shelter 3
- Housing Up – Washington DC Shelter – Wayne Place Housing for Youth
- Little Lights Ministries 2
- Little Lights Ministries 3
- Recreation Wish List/Southeast Tennis & Learning Center
Several more Baltimore and D.C. metro area Lift Zone locations are currently under consideration, Comcast said, with the goal to have all locations installed in 2021.
“We are proud to partner with community organizations across the Baltimore and D.C. metro areas and equip them with fast WiFi service to provide kids with safe and reliable connectivity to learn, keep up with school and expand their educational opportunities,” said Misty Allen, Vice President of Government Affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We believe that these Lift Zones will provide another choice and make it convenient for students and families to connect at a trusted local nonprofit location.”