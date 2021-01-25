BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new, innovative apartment building in downtown Baltimore will maximize style while making public health a priority in the post-COVID world.
Metropolitan, a real estate investment and development company, is expected to open the Redwood Campus Center at 300 West Redwood Road in July 2021 and will house students, faculty and staff from the nearby University of Maryland, Baltimore medical campus.
Downtown Partnership said it’s the country’s first post coronavirus engineered residential project and will feature 395 single-occupancy, fully-furnished residences with enhanced air filtration, increased elevator-to-resident ratios and number of amenities.
“Even during a global recession, this investment shows how desirable Baltimore is as a place to invest and live,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I thank Metropolitan for its longstanding commitment to our city and look forward to future collaborations around public health for our residents.”
The building will be designed for environmental health and safety and will have continuous air exchange, medical grade MERV 13 filtration, UV air treatment, and enhanced antibacterial cleaning of common areas.
“This project is a perfect fit for Downtown Baltimore and will draw heavily from the University of Maryland Medical School, Medical Center, and professional graduate schools,” said Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “When you look at the nearby investment at the Arena, Superblock, and Lexington Market, it’s clear the Redwood Campus Center will open in a great location at exactly the right time.”
Metropolitan previously developed 10 Light and 1 Light downtown.
Learn more about Redwood Campus Center, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.